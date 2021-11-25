Hyderabad: SHE Teams recognise students of 1,650 government schools as cyber cops

Hyderabad: The State Police Women Safety Wing, SHE Teams, School Education department and NGO partner Youngistaan Foundation have recognised young students from 1,650 schools across 33 districts of the State as cyber cops and will be known as cyber ambassadors as part of one of the biggest investiture ceremony held here.

Two students from each school were presented with a special badge and introduced to the entire school as Cyber Ambassadors. Following the ceremony, students took charge to create awareness on mobile security features, digital citizenship, preventive steps to take in case of financial frauds, crimes against women, children and many more concepts of cyber safety and security that they have learnt as part of two training sessions in the 10-month-long Cyber Congress initiative. Concluding the ceremony, all the students together took a pledge to be safe on internet and to create cyber spaces safe for the public.

Attending the ceremony at Mahboobia Girls High School and addressing the ceremony that is being held at all 33 districts, chief guests Swati Lakra, Additional Director-General, said, "women safety wing of State police is child-friendly police and is working exclusively for the safety of women and children." She said all students should be aware of ongoing cybercrimes, learn how to prevent these issues and create awareness on them among other children and their respective communities.