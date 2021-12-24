Hyderabad: Shilpa Chowdary gets bail

Hyderabad: A local court on Thursday granted bail to socialite Shilpa Chowdhary and instructed her to not leave the city at any cost, as the case is not yet disposed of. She will be released from prison on Friday.

She was also told to submit two sureties and Rs. 10,000 as bail bond to get a bail. Shilpa was also asked to appear before the Narsingi police every Saturday to mark her presence and to deposit her passport in the court.

The socialite was arrested on charges of cheating high profile women of crorerupees on the pretext of investing money into real estate. To lure more women she used to organise kitty parties and trap them. Shilpa's husband was also arrested earlier but was granted bail within a few days.

