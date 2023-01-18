Hyderabad: Short film on animal welfare to be screened in theatres

Hyderabad: Like humans, every animal also needs the right care and nurturing and has the right to live a safe and a secured life. But does this really happen in our society? Hence, a city-based NGO 'Animal Water Bowl Project' (AWBP) has decided to educate people about animal welfare and connect humans with animals in the form of an ad film documentary on animal welfare which will be screened in theaters before the movie begins.

Speaking to The Hans India, Lakshman Molleti, founder of AWBP, said, "Our main motto is to create awareness among people and bring the change in people to nurture animals in the society. As we see that huge number of people are attracted to watching movies, hence we thought of spreading awareness by screening a small ad film before the movie begins. The film will be played in two languages that is Telugu and Hindi and the theme of this short films is 'effect on urbanisation on animals'. As a pilot project, we are going to begin screening in Prasad Multiplex."

In accordance with this, AWBP initially approached Ramesh Prasad, Chairman of Prasad Multiplex last year and put forth a proposal to allocate a slot of 30 seconds to 1 minute to screen their animal welfare film as an advertisement. There are around four short films that will be played before the movie begins and the ad film has received U rating for all the films from Censor Board, meaning, everyone, including children can watch the ad, which brings them one step closer to achieve their objective.

Prasad Multiplex is ready to play the awareness ad films from this weekend and has planned to screen the short films across in more theaters. We hope that this approach will bring change in the people, follow ahimsa and care for all animals in the community, added the founder.