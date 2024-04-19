Hyderabad: Six including juvenile held for murder

Hyderabad : The Bahadurpura police on Thursday apprehended six persons including a juvenile, for allegedly killing a man at Kishanbagh on April 15.

The arrested persons were Shaik Shahbaz alias Ajju (22), Shaik Shahnawaz alias Addu (23), Shoaib Khan (30), Mohd Farooq (20), Syed Akbar (29) and the juvenile. They were arrested for the murder of Mohammed Khaleel (23) following a petty issue between them.

According to the police, on April 15, Shahbaz instigated Shahnawaz and the deceased, Khaleel, to fight each other by teasing them. Shahbaz and the deceased then got into a quarrel and physically fought each other. At the same time, local people and other inmates intervened, broke up their fight, and informed the police. The accused persons fled from the spot and gathered at the house of Akbar. Feeling humiliated in front of his friends, Shahbaz, along with his friends, decided to eliminate Khaleel.

The police stated that Shahbaz instructed a juvenile boy to retrieve a knife from his house and place it in Farooq's vehicle. Subsequently, Shahbaz and Shahnawaz quarrelled with the complainant, Mohammed Khadeer (the elder brother of the deceased), during which Shahbaz drew the knife from his waist and stabbed Khaleel. Khaleel sustained bleeding injuries and later succumbed to them. Following the offense, the accused persons fled the scene.

Following the murder, the police registered a case, and the Bahadurpura police team, utilising their available sources, identified the accused persons and subsequently arrested them. All of them were produced before the court and were remanded.