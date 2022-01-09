Hyderabad: Software Engineer dead as Tipper lorry hits a two-wheeler in Kukatpalli

A fatal road accident took place at KPHB colony of Kukatpalli in Hyderabad where a tipper lorry has hit a two-wheeler leaving a Software engineer Jagan Mohan Reddy killed. The tipper flew without stopping after colliding with the bike dragging the body up to 20 meters district.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and said the accident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday. The police have shifted the victim's body to the hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and is being investigated over the incident.

In another incident, a car overturned under the LB Nagar underpass in the suburbs. A speeding car overturned under the Sagar Ring Road just after midnight on Saturday. However, the car driver got out of there after the accident and fled. Police arrived at the scene and removed the car from there. The driver is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.