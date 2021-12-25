Hyderabad: Somalian puts Gandhi doctors at their wits' end

Hyderabad: Due to the language barrier, the 66-year-old Omicron suspect, who is getting treated at the State-run Gandhi Hospital, tried to escape from the isolation centre, where foreign nationals detected with Omicron and Covid are being treated.

The patient from Somalia, who had tested positive for Covid, failed to understand the doctors' language. He was also unaware of the guidelines implemented in the wake of the new variant. The patient showed extreme impatience and attempted to escape from the hospital forcing the doctors to call a translator to convince him for treatment. According to doctors, the Somalian has been diagnosed with cancer for which he had visited Hyderabad. He and his family members do not understand or speak English or Hindi.

"They are unable to communicate with us and are not cooperating with the staff for further process of treatment and quarantine protocol," a doctor said. The staff was also struggling to keep the patient calm and was unable to provide treatment as he has been kept on an Oxygen bed. He was removing the oxygen mask, acting restless and screaming at doctors in his native language, the doctor said. After several hours, the doctors arranged a translator--who is from Somalia and residing at Mehdipatnam for studies--to convince the patient and his family members about the isolation and quarantine days to be mandatorily spent in the hospital and the genome sequencing results, which are awaited.

After the translator was called, the doctors explained to the patient the treatment; counselling was given to him and the family members. The patient had arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from Somalia on December 13, for taking cancer treatment in a private hospital. When he reached the airport, he underwent an RT-PCR test which showed negative for the infection. On December 15, while visiting a private hospital for scanning and various other tests, he tested positive for Covid. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital on December 18, for genome sequencing.