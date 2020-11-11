Hyderabad : South Central Railway advisory ahead of Deepawali festival

Hyderabad : In view of the ensuing Deepawali festive season, South Central Railway is undertaking checks to prevent the carriage of fire crackers / inflammable substances in trains and Railway premises. Carrying of such items in trains or at stations poses a grave risk to safety and it creates a highly unsafe situation for all the passengers around.

Rail passengers are advised not to carry inflammable/explosive materials/firecrackers in trains endangering the safety of passengers and railway assets. Carriage of dangerous and offensive goods is prohibited under section 67 of Railways Act-1989 and punishable under Sections 164 and 165 of Railways Act-1989.

In the interest of public safety, South Central Railway requests the passengers that in case they notice firecrackers or any other suspicious/dangerous explosive / inflammable material in trains or at stations, they may immediately inform the nearest Railway Staff or call on the Security Helpline-182 so as to enable Railways to initiate necessary action.

To prevent the carrying of firecrackers and inflammable articles, Railway Protection Force has formed special teams/Quick Reaction Teams at all important stations to keep a watch on defaulting passengers and parcel carrying persons duly utilizing the services of sniffer dogs and plain cloth staff.

CCTV monitoring is also intensified by deploying trained/skilled staff to keep watch on suspected persons round the clock. South Central Railway sought the co-operation of rail passengers so as to ensure a safe and hassle-free rail travel to the passengers.

SCR GM reviews safety, freight loading in zone

Hyderabad: South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya conducted a review meeting o­n safety, freight loading and punctuality of the zone via video conference from Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad on Tuesday.

He interacted through a video conference with additional general manager and principle heads of departments; divisional railway managers (DRMs) of all the six divisions viz., Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded.

He instructed the DRMs to install Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance system. He also advised the divisional officers to ensure that all the stabled coaches are locked properly and safety measures to be observed at all railway premises such as station yards and sidings.

He stressed o­n the importance of training o­n Road Learning (LR) to all running staff (Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots and Guards) and conducting refresher courses to all the technical staff at the earliest.

He enquired DRMs o­n the efforts of Business Development Units (BDU's) and performance of freight loading. The General Manager advised the officials to continue their efforts to further improve the freight loading and punctuality of the train operations.

He also discussed the progress of major projects. Gajanan Mallya appreciated the officials for their efforts in increasing the average speed of freight trains to 51 kmph.