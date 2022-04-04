Hyderabad: South Central Railway completes electrification works of 770 km in 2021-22

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) completed 770 km of Railway electrification works in the financial year 2021-22, which is an all-time record in the history of the Zone. This is also the highest amount of electrification work done by any Zone across Indian Railways during 2021-22.

According to SCR, the electrification works got speeded up in the current financial year and the last mile connectivity was been given special focus. Out of the total 770 km, 326 km falls under Telangana, 331 km under Andhra Pradesh, 87 km under Maharashtra and 27 km pertain to Karnataka jurisdiction of SCR. The electrification of rail lines helps in providing seamless movement of trains by avoiding change in traction power, reduces en route detention of both the coaching and freight trains and improves the average speed of the trains.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge), SCR, congratulated the entire staff and officers of the Zone for the excellent teamwork and dedication put up in executing the electrification works. The majority of the SCR network is now electrified and this helps in achieving 100 per cent electrification of the Zone in the ensuing years.