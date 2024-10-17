Hyderabad: South Zone ENT surgeons’ meet in city

Hyderabad: The South Zone ENT Surgeons’ Conference-2024, with its theme 'Basics and Beyond', will deliberate on advancements in ENT in the City from October 18 to 20.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Dr D S Deenadayal, organising chairman, AOI TG South Con 2024, said, “Our five sense organs—eyes, ears, nose, tongue, and skin—are essential to our daily lives, with four of them, except eyes, falling under ENT care. Any issue with these organs can greatly impact our quality of life.”

“Fortunately, the ENT field is advancing rapidly, with technologies like AI poised to revolutionise care. Today we can use a 1.2 mm scope to view inside the salivary gland, enabling precise removal of stones and treatment of diseases. Speech, a crucial aspect of life, also falls under ENT, highlighting the speciality’s wide-ranging importance,” he added.

He said the ninth Telangana and 19th SZ ENT surgeons conference, where nature and culture meet science and technology, is organised under the aegis of the Association of Otolaryngologists of India, South Zone (AOI SZ). Over 1,000 delegates from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka would attend.

The conference aims to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing among ENT professionals, enhancing their skill and understanding of theof the latest advancements in the field, with a blend of workshops, keynote sessions, orations, and interactive panel discussions. Attendees can expect a comprehensive learning experience that bridges traditional practice and modern technology innovation. He said faculty members, industry leaders, and practitioners from the South would be creating a vibrant platform for collaboration and learning.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will inaugurate the conference on Friday, with Karunakar Reddy, vice-chancellor, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, attending as guest of honour.

Dr N Venkatram Reddy, organising secretary, said ENT specialists from the southern States are gathering here to showcase the latest technologies, innovative procedures, and research to enhance diagnosis and treatment for a range of conditions, from common ear, nose, and throat issues to congenital deafness.

For children with hearing loss, cochlear implants offer hope; for those unsuitable for cochlear implants, brainstem implantation is now an option. The conference will also highlight new treatments for snoring, such as nerve stimulation, and address various allergies and their advanced treatments. The goal of the event is to present solutions that improve patient care while reducing treatment costs.

Dr D Dwarakanatha Reddy, co-ordinator, said the conference rotates annually among the Southern States; this marks the second time Telangana is hosting it.