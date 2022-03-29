Hyderabad: Special Doo-ba-Doo prog for people with disabilities

Hyderabad: A one-day camp for people with disabilities (PWD) looking for 'wedding alliances' not only received a good response from different communities, but also provided the much-needed succor to families facing hardships in fiHyderabad, Hyderabad News, Hyderabad Latest News, Hyderabad Today News,Telangana News, Telangananding alliances for their loved ones.

Parents and guardians rushed to register the names of their wards--who had been waiting for a good alliance, some for years owing to disability--at the camp named Doo-ba-Doo (face-to-face).

It was organised by Siasat, Millat Fund and Ideal Information Centre for Disabled- IICD (for dumb, deaf, blind and handicap boys and girls). Hundreds had approached its office located in Azampura. According to organisers, they received close to 400 registrations for marriage alliances, which included candidates from different communities, who were deaf, dumb, blind, or physically challenged mentally disabled. The target for registration was reached within an hour. Organisers received around 50 registrations from non-Muslims.

The programme was inaugurated by Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, managing editor, Siasat daily. He congratulated the IICD for its untiring efforts due to which it became possible for the physically challenged boys and girls to excel in education and religious practices. The IICD is fulfilling the educational, economic, and medical needs of physically challenged.

"Non-Muslim organisations are prepared to give their cooperation for these efforts. They are insisting that more such programmes need to be organised with more planning. The next programme will be held after Ramadan," Khan said.