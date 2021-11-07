Hyderabad: Special medical block for Shishu Vihar children soon at Niloufer

Hyderabad: Giving priority to the health of children, who were abandoned, missing, and those who lost their parents, and aged between 0-6 years, soon Shishu Vihar will be accorded a dedicated medical block at Niloufer Children Hospital.

Shishu Vihar, which works under the supervision of Women and Child Welfare, takes the responsibility of neglected children and those lost parents and takes care of their nurture. In most of the cases in Hyderabad City, Niloufer Hospital is the primary choice for Shishu Vihar to move the abandoned children for treatment.

Infants, found on roadside and in any other instances, will be shifted to Niloufer for immediate medical treatment, as it is a state-run government hospital. But separate beds at different blocks in the hospital will be allotted to these children, which is becoming difficult for the doctors to treat them and Shishu Vihar officials also. In view of this, Niloufer and Shishu Vihar authorities made a proposal of establishing a dedicated medical block for these children at the hospital, which was accepted by the higher officials of the Department of Women and Child Welfare.

'After the approval, arrangements are being made at Niloufer Hospital with all facilities, including dedicated doctors and cooks. Once the works are completed, by next week the block would be made available for medical treatment, with which a dedicated medical treatment would be given to the children,' said Niloufer authorities.