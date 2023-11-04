Hyderabad: Special passport drive to be held today, on Nov 18

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Hyderabad has decided to conduct special passport drives at five Passport SevaKendras (PSKs) and 14 POPSKs (Post Office Passport SevaKendras) in Telangana on two Saturdays, November 4 and 18. It is as part of conducting special drives on Saturdays to reduce the appointment cycle.

The Regional Passport Officer, Hyderabad, Dasari Balaiah, said that the full number of appointments for November 4, the five PSKs including Ameerpet, Begumpet, Tolichowki in Hyderabad and one each in Karimnagar and Nizamabad and three POPSKs in Khammam, Nalgonda and Warangal were released and have been booked by applicants. The appointments for November 18 will be released shortly next week. Furthermore, he said that the applicants who have booked their appointments for November 30 have been rescheduled to November 18 and SMS alerts have already been sent. November 30 has been declared as a holiday on account of polling in the State. All the applicants who have booked their appointments are advised to attend the respective PSK/POPSK along with all relevant documents for a smooth process of their applications on the scheduled dates.