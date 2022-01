Hyderabad: Special trains to Jaipur, Agartala to clear extra rush

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run few special trains between Hyderabad – Jaipur and Secunderabad-Agartala.

Hyderabad-Jaipur (no.07115) will depart from Hyderabad at 8.20 pm and arrive Jaipur at 5.25 am. This train will chug on February 4 and 11. Jaipur- Hyderabad (no.07116) will depart from Jaipur at 3.20 pm and arrive Hyderabad at 1 pm. The dates of journey are February 6 and 13.

En route, these trains will stop at Secunderabad, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Ajmer and Phulera stations in both the directions. The trains will consist of First AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier and Sleeper Class Coaches.

Secunderabad-Agartala (no.07030) will chug every Monday and the dates of journey are on February 7, 14, 21, 28 and March 7, 14, 21, 28. Agartala-Secunderabad (no.07029) will chug every Friday and the dates of journey are February 11, 18, 25 and March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1. En route, these special trains will stop at Guntur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Rd, Berhampur, Khurda Rd, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Dankuni, Rampur Hat, Malda Town, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, New Bongaigaon, Kamakhya, Guwahati, New Haflong, Badarpur, New Karimganj, Dharmanagar and Ambasa stations in both the directions. These trains will consist of first AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier and Sleeper Class coaches.