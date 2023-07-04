Hyderabad: Speeding car mows down two women at Bandlaguda, two others injured

Hyderabad: A car caused havoc in Hyderabad's Bandlaguda on Tuesday morning. Two women who were out for their morning walk died on the spot after the speeding car mowed them down. Two other women were injured. Locals alleged that excessive speed was the cause of this accident.

According to the locals and the police, a car went out of control on the Haider Shakot main road and rammed into women who were taking a morning walk on the side of the road. As a result, Anuradha and Mamta, who came for a morning walk, died on the spot along with another woman. Seven other women were injured. The situation there became scary. The driver fled from the spot immediately after the accident.



On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started rescue operations. The bodies were taken to the hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered against the car driver and investigation is underway. A search is on for the absconding driver.