Hyderabad: Spreading legal literacy among women

Hyderabad: The struggle for women empowerment is not just that women have to raise their voice for their identity and rights. They also need to keep themselves abreast of various protections and legal safeguards, if they are attacked or ill-treated by anybody.

Ramesh Pittala Mudiraj, a law student, is creating awarenessabout the Indian Penal Code and its sections among women and extends free legal aid through YouTube channel,'The World of Law.'He clearly explains all relevant IPC sections on women safety in Telugu and Englishand is also conducting motivational session for women safety in school and colleges in across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.



Ramesh works as a senior analyst in a Hyderabad-based MNC and is currently final year student of LLB at Arora College. He said, "So many offenses are occurring against women. I wanted to create awareness." His interest in women's safety came into light after a close female relative did not get justice on time in 2017. "I was confused about why she was deprived of justice despite the IPC having strong legal measures. So, I decided to educate women and get into the judicial system. Raja Sikhamani, a retired principal of Vizianagaram Police Training College (PTC), inspired me to take up this. He suggested that I conduct awareness sessions in schools and colleges and in 2011 I began this exercise."

Till date, Ramesh has conducted more 1000 counseling sessions over the net and with the help of these sessions, he has assisted women in filing more than 100 First Information Reports (FIR's). In the session, he talks about crimes like dowry, acid attacks, rape, eve-teasing, trafficking, stalking, domestic violence, sexual assault, and cyber-related crimes. He then lists out the IPC provisions to fight these.

Ramesh is the first person in India to make videos for each IPC sections. This initiative got him the High Range Book of World Records in December 2019 for doing the "Most Voice Overs for 511 sections (23 chapters) in IPC Penal Codes" in 36 days. In 2017 he received the Limca Book of Records for reciting the Indian Constitution (395 numbered articles, 12 schedules, and 100 amendments) in 25 minutes.

Ramesh wants to complete his LLB and the foremost issue he wants to address is movie scenes that show outraging a woman's modesty.According to him, the scenes which showcase eve-teasing or rape screen should have warnings as in the case tobacco or liquor consumption scenes. That is highly disturbing and he wishes to change that through petitions. Very soon he wants to publish a book in both languages. The book would have all Indian Penal Codes (IPC) for women's safety.