Hyderabad: Sri Ram Colony continues to wallow in utter neglect

Rajendranagar: In the absence of proper sanitation, roads, sewage and garbage disposal, Sri Ram Colony, in Jalpally municipality, has remained the most neglected habitation on the city outskirts.



Divided into four municipal wards--17, 18, 19, and 20---of the municipality, the tiny enclave is located opposite the Jalpally lake where boundaries of the civic body and Rajendranagar join. Garbage scattered roads and streets, industrial disposal on waysides, piled up trash every few metres and filth-ridden nala filling the air with unbearable stink speak about unhygienic conditions in the colony.

Garbage heaps close to the primary school boundary wall and fumes frothing out from them show the laxity of municipal staff as the polluting environment poses a health risk to children.

Despite being located close to the municipal office, the colony is yet to get deserving advantage as most roads are unsettled. The ambient environment of the area presents a picture of healthy habitation--swans can be seen grazing all the time in heaps of trash close to houses.

Rued a resident Shayam Kumar, "People raised civic issues several times with the municipal authorities locally and at the municipal office. Nothing has been done to clear heaps of garbage regularly. Extracts and disposal from industries too are compounding the unhygienic conditions in the area."

Bemoaned Laxmiah, another resident, "Most of the area is yet to be covered by sewage system despite the fact that it shares boundaries with GHMC. A major part of the colony does not have proper roads. Every time we approach authorities with issues, we are made to return empty handed with a gripe that the municipality is lacking funds."

Holding responsible municipal officials for the prevailing unhygienic state in the colony, M Yadayya, another resident, said, "Apart from unhygienic state of affairs, the presence of illegal industries and encroachments over the Firangi Nala are the other issues making the colony most vulnerable enclave, after Osman Nagar, nestled around the Burhankhan Lake in ward 7 and remained inundated since two years."