Hyderabad: Srinagar Colony residents slapped with hefty water bill

Hyderabad: Though the State government has announced implementation of free water supply to all, people particularly in residential apartment complexes are facing lot of trouble due to non-cooperation from the Hyderabad Metro Water Service and Sewarage Board (HMWSSB).

The executive members of the Steel and Mines Complex residents association in Srinagar Colony told The Hans India that the residents were encountering problems in linking Aadhar number with the CAN. Unless Aadhar is linked to the scheme, they will not be eligible for free water supply.

When the association approached the water Board for help, the officials of the water board assured to address the issue by deputing one official. But for past three months no one has come. One official recently volunteered to come and wanted that the residents pay Rs 250 per flat. The association agreed even for this as the complex consists mostly of senior citizens who are not so tech savvy. But for reasons best known to him even he did not turn up.

Meanwhile, the board has sent a bill of Rs 82, 548 to the association. Association members said that they were getting bills regularly till November 2020 but after that no bills were sent by the water board and now it has slapped a bill for Rs 82,548. This huge amount must be cleared by June 19.

Though the Association has been making all possible efforts to seek the help of the Water Board, the response has been very cold, they add. They appealed to the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao to intervene in the matter.