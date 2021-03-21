Hyderabad: SRM launches online courses

Kattankulathur: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur has launched new online degree programmes, approved by University Grants Commission (UGC), in response to high demand for online education to boost GER and employability.

This is done through the Directorate of Online Education. The approved programmes are MBA in Finance/HR/Marketing/Business Analytics, MCA, BBA in Digital Marketing, BCA in Data Science.

SRMIST has developed an online delivery robust cloud based technology stack, called SRM Online Learning Platform, to provide the flexibility to learn from anywhere, anytime supported by live interactive sessions and powerful online assessment system.

Admissions are open for February/March-2021 academic session. Interested persons can apply on the website- https://www.srmonline.in