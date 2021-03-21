X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: SRM launches online courses

SRM Institute of Science and Technology
x

SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Highlights

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur has launched new online degree programmes, approved by University Grants Commission (UGC), in response to high demand for online education to boost GER and employability

Kattankulathur: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur has launched new online degree programmes, approved by University Grants Commission (UGC), in response to high demand for online education to boost GER and employability.

This is done through the Directorate of Online Education. The approved programmes are MBA in Finance/HR/Marketing/Business Analytics, MCA, BBA in Digital Marketing, BCA in Data Science.

SRMIST has developed an online delivery robust cloud based technology stack, called SRM Online Learning Platform, to provide the flexibility to learn from anywhere, anytime supported by live interactive sessions and powerful online assessment system.

Admissions are open for February/March-2021 academic session. Interested persons can apply on the website- https://www.srmonline.in

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X