Hyderabad: State Bank of India adopts 15 tigers

Hyderabad: As part of animal adoption, the State Bank of India, Hyderabad circle, adopted 15 tigers for a period of one year. On Monday, Amit Jhingran, Chief General Manager of the bank presented a cheque for Rs 15 lakh to R Sobha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana State, Hyderabad towards the adoption charges.

On the occasion, a pair of Asiatic lions were released into the newly-renovated enclosure for the public display by Amit Jhingran, R Sobha, MJ Akbar, Chief Conservator of Forests and Director, Zoo Parks (FAC), Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Jhingran said that SBI was playing a vital role in wildlife conservation and in this connection, it has adopted 15 tigers. He said the bank was annually adopting the big cats since 2011. Assuring that bank would continue to adopt the tigers in future too, he congratulated the Zoo management and the Forest department for breeding the tigers.

Speaking on the occasion, R Sobha thanked SBI and Amit Jhingran for the gesture. Debasish Bhattacharjee, Deputy General Manager of the bank, Y Upendra Bhaskar, Regional Manager, Ramakrishna, Asst General Manager of SBI, Hyderabad and other officials were also present.