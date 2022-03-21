Hyderabad: Statue of Empowerment & Glory to be installed at Mindspace today

Hyderabad: The Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) embarked on a novel initiative like installation of an iconic structure at the Mindspace Circle, here. It is a 20-ft iconic artwork, "Statue of Empowerment & Glory".

It will be formally unveiled by Sangeetha Reddy, Joint MD, Apollo hospitals. Pinky Reddy will be special guests on March 21 at a function in Westin Hotel, Raheja Mindspace. Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) is celebrating 75 years of independence and women uniquely by installing the artwork. The statue of 'empowerment and glory' is to celebrate female strength, sacrifice and selflessness.

It denotes women's power, strength and glory and celebrates 75 years of Indian independence, said Deepti Reddy, chairperson, YFLO Hyderabad. She has taken the initiative of creative installation. It is made by renowned artist Avijit Dutta from Kolkata. It will remain forever in the city. It depicts the hard work of every woman in society and helps them empower themselves and lead most successful and honourable life, Deepthi said.

"We got in touch with Avijit Dutta with the help of our past chairperson Rekha Lahoti. The medium used for this art installation is one tonne of solid iron. Some 15 people worked on it for eight months. It is an installation with a unique cause, purpose—empowerment, women power, strength, she explained.