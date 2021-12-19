Hyderabad: Stormy Greater meet bins most civic issues

Hyderabad: In a show that was no less than the legislature of Parliament, the council hall of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday reverberated with slogans both against and in support of the government when the members met for the second meeting of the council.

The meeting began amidst slogans by BJP members. To counter them, the TRS members raised counter slogans and finally the meeting had to be adjourned without completing the agenda. Only 11 issues out of 23 that were listed could be completed.

Members from both sides stormed towards the podium and not only argued with each other but raised slogans. The BJP alleged the TRS government of diverting Central funds meant for civic works in the GHMC limits. They demanded that the Mayor make a statement on the utilisation of the Central funds. When she did not respond, the opposition members staged a dharna in front of the chair.

BJP Corporator Y Madhu said that BJP members had submitted 96 questions but only 11 questions were selected. He said that the Mayor appears to be taking decisions at the behest of the ruling party members. They also took strong exception to not giving adequate time to raise the issue to the BJP members during the debate. They also took objection to the TRS members mentioning the names of KCR and KTR by the corporators. They said the funds whatever were released were by the government and not by individuals.

TRS member P Vijaya Reddy said that the opposition was not in a mood to listen to the replies from the corporation officials. They seem to be more interested in creating pandemonium. The government was ready to discuss all issues but the opposition was stalling the proceedings.

The only issues that were discussed were about graveyards, road widening, development of nalas, swachh autos, increase of sanitary staff among other issues.

Amidst repeated interruptions, the Mayor adjourned the council meeting abruptly without completing the agenda. Out of 23 agenda issues, only 11 issues were taken up.

GHMC had imposed restrictions on the media coverage which led to dharna by scribes in front of the Mayor's chamber.