Hyderabad: Subba Rao Tulasi had successfully completed his PhD at the age of 74 years

Hyderabad: Dr. Subba Rao Tulasi, a research scholar at GITAM Hyderabad Business School (GHBS), had successfully completed his PhD in Management in February 2021 under the guidance of Dr. S.Suman Babu, Assistant Professor, GHBS at the age of 74 Years.

The research topic is entitled "A study of Leadership styles and outcome (A case study of three divisions of ITC Limited)" attempts to establish the association between transformational leadership, transactional leadership and deliverables measured in terms of additional effort put in by the followers, effectiveness of the leaders and satisfaction experienced by the followers through an empirical survey in three Indian industry segments of a large Indian enterprise.

After completing BE (Mechanical) in 1970, Dr. Subba Rao Tulasi joined Steel Authority of India Limited, Rourkela and there after worked with Bokaro Steel Plant from 1971 to 1983. Later joined ITC Bhadrachalam Paperboards limited.

He retired as Vice President (HR), Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division, ITC Limited in 2007. Post retirement he completed MA (Telugu) with Telugu university, Hyderabad and MBA (Finance) with GITAM.

Tulasi taught as visiting faculty with Vijnana Jyothi Institute of Management, Hyderabad during 2012-14 and with GITAM HBS during 2015-16. Thus he has a total experience of over 40 years in Steel and Paper sectors and in teaching.