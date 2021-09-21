Hyderabad: Sudden downpour sends parts of city into a tizzy

Hyderabad: The intense incessant rains wreaked havoc inundating different parts of the city. Hundreds of people in the Old City were marooned as rainwater created a flood-like situation on several roads, low-lying and residential areas on Monday.

Bahadurpura recorded 88.5 mm till 4 pm. Transportation was cut off to this route and people had to use a rope to cross the waterlogged Bahadurpura X road.

According to Telangana State Planning Development Society (TSPDS), Bahadurpra recorded the highest rainfall of 88.5 mm, Doodbowli 75.5 mm, Charminar 54.8mm, and Saidabad 46.3 mm.

At Kalapathar and Basharat Nagar two-wheelers were washed away and flood water entered into houses and shops in Chandulal Baradari, Doodbowli, Kawadiguda, Saidabad, Kishan Bagh, Nawab Saheb Kunta, Shastripuram, Talab Katta, Puranapul, Falaknuma, Bandlaguda, Chandrayangutta, Baba Nagar and several other areas in the Old City. The Mandal Revenue Officer's (MRO) office was also submerged. Transportation from Puranapul to Bahadurpura and towards Tadban was disconnected due to heavy water logging, motorists' faced difficulties as vehicles were stuck in waist-deep water. The GHMC's Disaster Response Force (DRF) alerted the residents of the southern part to stay indoors. According to a Saidabad police official, a decomposed dead body of a man was found in Kawadiguda, the body was floating on the flooded road.

Several other roads near the national highway 65 and other residential colonies were also inundated in Rajendranagar. Other areas including Attapur, Karwan, Medchal, Bholakpur, Musheerabad, Domalguda, RTC crossroad, Adikmet Ram Nagar, Chintal and Kukatpally witnessed heavy waterlogging.