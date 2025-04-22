  • Menu
Hyderabad: Sudden Rain and Stormy Weather Hit City on April 22

x

Highlights

Hyderabad experienced a dramatic weather change on April 22, shifting from scorching heat to strong winds and heavy rainfall by evening.

Hyderabad, which was extremely hot until noon today (Tuesday, April 22), saw a sudden shift in weather by the evening.

Clouds began to gather, the temperature dropped, and strong winds started blowing—making it feel like the rainy season.

Heavy rain has been reported in several areas, including:

  • Dilsukh Nagar
  • Chaitanya Puri
  • Malakpet
  • Santosh Nagar

In LB Nagar, the weather changed quickly, with strong gusts of wind, and rain is expected at any time.

The rain is being caused by cumulonimbus clouds, which usually bring thunderstorms and heavy showers.

Officials have issued warnings:

  • Avoid standing on rooftops or talking on mobile phones during lightning.
  • If going out, carry an umbrella or raincoat.

People are advised to stay safe and take precautions during this sudden change in weather.

