Hyderabad: Summer Day Camp held at Botanical Gardens

Hyderabad: Enthusiastic individuals participated in the Summer Day Camp being organised by the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) held at Botanical Gardens on Sunday.

TSFDC executive director for eco-tourism, Ranjit Naik, said, “12 people from Gachibowli, Kukatpalli, Tellapur, and Nizampet took part in the camp starting at 6 am.”

The participants were taken for a tour in golf cart vehicles. They were briefed about 50 theme parks, seven habitas, and 18 varieties of forest. Besides, the participants enjoyed the adventure activities as part of the summer day camp.

Suman Kalyanapu, manager of the eco-tourism project, said that the camp is open to everyone and a nominal charge of Rs 499 is collected. The main objective of the camp is to bring students from schools, colleges, and other enthusiasts closer to nature. Against this backdrop, the camp is organised in the Botanical Gardens.

The camp will be held on May 5, 11, and 12 from 6 am to 11:30 am. Interested participants can contact the phone numbers: 94935 49399 and 93463 64583.















