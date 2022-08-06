  • Menu
Hyderabad: Sunday-Funday to resume from August 14

Sunday-Funday(File Photo)
Sunday-Funday(File Photo)

Highlights

After a gap of eight months, the Sunday-Funday event will be back on Tank Bund, starting from August 14.

After a gap of eight months, the Sunday-Funday event will be back on Tank Bund, starting from August 14.

IT Minister K T Rama Rao made the announcement in a response to question by a Twitter user during his #AskKTR session.

The Sunday-Funday was launched in August 2021, at the Tank Bund and was cancelled amid the rising threat of Omicron, a variant of Covid-19.

Following suggestions from citizens, KTR had directed officials in August 2021 to make Tank Bund traffic-free during evening hours every Sunday so that people can enjoy the evening on the banks of the lake. The programme was launched on August 29 and it became an instant hit as a large number of families started thronging the landmark.

