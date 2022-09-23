Hyderabad: Svida celebrates one million rides, inks pact with HMRL

Hyderabad: As a measure to improve last-mile connectivity and reduce traffic congestion in the city, the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) that have introduced shuttle services in 2019 has reached one million commuters since their inception. In that regards Svida Mobility Pvt Ltd, an urban mobility services start-up has once again signed an MoU with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL), with plans to scale up their feeder vehicle services enhancing the first & last mile connectivity of Hyderabad Metro Rail on Thursday.

According to officials of Hyderabad Metro and officials of Svida, Hyderabad metro have planned to introduce e-rickshaws and increase their buses to reach 12,000 commuters per day in the next 12 months and also planned to launch single ticket service for using metro rail and also shuttle services. Currently shuttle services are operational at five metro stations that is Miyapur, LB Nagar, Raidurg, Mettuguda, and Uppal. It is targeted toward daily metro commuters and the tariff starts from Rs 25.

NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, said, "First and last mile connectivity is one of the important catalysts for increasing ridership. It's indeed heartening to note that metro passengers are using shuttle services to keep the metro as their preferred mode of city commute. We are progressively working with various service providers to build a robust feeder network across Hyderabad Metro Rail for passenger convenience."

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, "Achieving the 1 million ride milestone, aiding the first and last mile connectivity for the passengers. This MoU will go a long way in forging robust first and last mile connectivity and help to increase the ridership with the utmost convenience to the passengers across the metro rail network."

Siddharth Ravi, CEO & Founder, Svida Mobility Pvt Ltd said, "This MoU will strengthen the long-term commitment to the metro passengers of Hyderabad for providing them with easy, affordable and seamless first mile and last mile connectivity. We have crossed the One million ride mark through Svida and are now poised for new landmarks."