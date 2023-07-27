Hyderabad: Taps theft in bathrooms at Secretariat!!!

Hyderabad: Retail thieves are rampant in the new Secretariat built by the Telangana government. The visitors are repeatedly committing theft in the building. Officials say that what these thieves are taking away taps installed in the bathrooms. The government has made huge arrangements in front of the Secretariat. The security personnel are letting people in only after a thorough check. However, the security check at the back of the building is reportedly limited.



It seems that the staff is focusing on checking the people entering the building and not checking the people going out. Officials say that the thieves, who have turned this to their advantage, have entered the visitors' building and are taking away the taps in the bathrooms.

These incidents of theft are taking place in the gents toilets in the building. The maintenance staff complains that they have already installed plastic taps as there have been many thefts and they are not leaving them.