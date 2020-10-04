Hyderabad Teen Adopts Lioness "Adishana" at Nehru Zoological Park in memory of her grandfather

Hyderabad: Ahead of World Animal Welfare Day, animal Lover and 12th-grade student Akshita Rao Gamji from Hyderabad has adopted a lioness named "Adishana" for a one of one year at Nehru Zoological Park.

Akshita Rao Gamji adopted the lioness in rememberance of her grandfather Late Lion G Manoher Rao and handed over a cheque of rupees 1Lac.



Askhita Rao Gamji was accompained by her parents Gandhi Gamji and Manju Gamji and handover the cheuque to N Kshitija, IFS, Curator of Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.



As per the official statement released by Nehru Zoological Park, A Shankaram, former Curator and A Nagamani Deputy Curator were also present.



Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad is home to seven Asiatic Lions.



World Animal Welfare Day is celebrated every year on 4th of October to create awareness regarding the protection if animals

