Hyderabad: Temporary cancellation of trains today

Hyderabad: Due to operational reasons, the South Central Railway (SCR) will temporarily cancel few passenger and MMTS trains on January 14.

Lingampally-Hyderabad (no.47135), Hyderabad-Lingampally (no-47110), Falaknuma-Lingampally (no-47160), Lingampally- Falaknuma (no-47181), Ramchandrapuram-Falaknuma (no-47177), Falaknuma-Ramchandrapuram (no-47218) and Falaknuma-Hyderabad (no-47201) will stand cancelled.