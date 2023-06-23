Live
Hyderabad: Tension at Gun Park as BRS, BJP leaders come to blows
- BJP corporators criticise CM KCR’s alleged failure in Telangana’s development
- BRSV activists object to the mock Assembly, chaos ensues, nearly resulting in violence
- Police intervene, detain protestors, and clear the area at Martyrs Memorial
Hyderabad: Tension engulfed Gun Park for over an hour on Thursday as clashes erupted between BJP and BRS leaders. The dispute arose when BJP corporators conducted a mock Assembly, featuring pictures of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao, which drew opposition from BRSV activists.
The issue began when BJP corporators organised a mock Assembly at Gun Park, highlighting the Chief Minister’s alleged failure in Telangana’s development. Meanwhile, BRSV activists, representing the ruling party’s student wing, arrived to pay homage to the Martyrs. They objected to the mock Assembly and raised slogans against BJP leaders. The confrontation escalated, with both parties engaging in heated exchanges and coming close to physical altercations.
The BJP corporators insisted on proceeding to the Council after paying tributes and demanded that the police remove the BRS leaders from the venue. They were infuriated at the delay caused by the large number of BRS leaders present. Slogans such as ‘KCR down down’ from BJP leaders and ‘Modi down down’ from BRS leaders echoed in the chaotic atmosphere.
Managing the situation proved challenging for the police due to the substantial crowd at the Martyrs Memorial. Eventually, the police took preventive custody of the protestors and cleared the area.