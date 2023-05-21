Hyderabad to be key hub of global operations for French-American oil and gas giant

Hyderabad:The city of Hyderabad will be a key hub for a French-American oil and gas giant’s global operations. The city will soon host a software global delivery center and precision engineering manufacturing facility of TechnipFMC, a global leader in the traditional and renewable energy industry.The proposed investment will generate 3,500 jobs.

Following a meeting with IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in Houston, TechnipFMC, the renowned French-American energy company, decided Hyderabad as the chosen destination for their cutting edge software global delivery and capability center employing 3,500 people. In addition, TechnipFMC has chosen Hyderabad as the site for their manufacturing facility with international standards, specialising in the realm of precision engineering and creating 1,000 jobs in the next 5 years. TechnipFMC will be investing over US $150 Million (Rs1,250 crore), with export value of US $650 Million (Rs. 5,400 Crores) towards the Hyderabad facilities in the initial phase. This decision unequivocally demonstrates TechnipFMC’s unwavering commitment to Hyderabad.

The meeting between Minister KTR and the leadership team of TechnipFMC, including Anders Dahl - Senior Vice President One Engineering at TechnipFMC, Housila Tiwari, Managing Director and Country Head for TechnipFMC in India, and other senior executives took place on May 19, at the TechnipFMC campus in Houston.

The TechnipFMC will set up an IT and Engineering delivery center in about 2.5 lakh sqft and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for precision engineering in Hyderabad, covering an expansive space of 1,50,000 square feet. This facility will create employment opportunities primarily in the areas of specialized engineering talent and also create plenty of indirect employment in addition to the 3,500 direct jobs. The facility’s phased approach contributing the export value worth US $650 Million further strengthens Telangana’s position as a global manufacturing hub.

Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Departments, Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs, E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and Chief Relations Officer, Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri, Director, Aerospace and Defence, Praveen PA were present in the meeting along with the TechnipFMC team.