Hyderabad to Hold More Emergency Drills Amid Border Tensions

With tension rising between India and Pakistan, Hyderabad city will now conduct more civil defence and emergency safety drills. These drills are meant to help people and emergency teams be ready if any serious danger happens.

Until now, there was no fixed plan for these drills. But now, officials will do them more often across different parts of the city. These safety exercises are managed by GHMC, Telangana State Fire Services, and other security teams. They follow orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Telangana Today reports that the Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing will continue weekly drills. These focus on busy places like schools, hospitals, malls, hotels, and offices — where large groups of people gather.

The Telangana Fire Services Department is also doing weekly fire safety programs in places like fuel stations, schools, colleges, and factories. These programs teach people how to use fire extinguishers and what to do during emergencies like fires.

Hyderabad International Airport also holds regular anti-terrorism drills. These drills include the CISF, Octopus (the Telangana anti-terror team), local police, and medical teams to make sure they are ready to act if needed.

These steps, as reported by Telangana Today, are to make sure the city is prepared and alert during this time of high national tension.