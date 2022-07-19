Hyderabad to receive moderate rainfalls for next four days

Hyderabad: The torrential rains have been lashing across the State for a couple of days now and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its recent statement has forecasted that Hyderabad will receive rainfall till July 22. As per the forecast, the city is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next four days. Apart from Hyderabad, other districts of Telangana are also likely to witness rainfall till Friday. Some places may even observe heavy rainfalls.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), all districts of Telangana received more than the normal rainfall during the period from June 1 to July 15.

Adilabad district received 837.2 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 332.1 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 152.0 mm. Likewise, Kumuram Bheem received 913.7mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 324.9 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 181.0 mm. Mancherial received 820.5 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 332.7 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 147.0 mm. Nirmal received 944.3 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 325.6 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 190.0 mm. Nizamabad received 877.0 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 287.9 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 205.0 mm.

Jagtial received 886.4 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 294.5 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 201.0 mm. Peddapalli received 823.2 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 311.9 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 164.0 mm. Jayashankar received 895.5 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 302.4 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 196.0 mm. Bhadradri-Kothagudem received 582.2 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 259.8 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 124.0 mm.

Mahabubabad received 542.5 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 230.8 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 135.0 mm.

Warangal received 531.8 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 263.5 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 102.0 mm. Hanumakonda received 514.7 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 254.6 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 102.0 mm. Karimnagar received 684.0 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 234.2 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 192.0 mm. Rajanna-Sircilla received 587.6 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 255.4 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 130.0 mm.

Kamareddy received 601.1 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 255.8 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 135.0 mm. Sangareddy received 411.1 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 211.6 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 94.0 mm. Medak received 439.4 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 235.0 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 87.0 mm. Siddipet received 396.1 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 192.4 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 106.0 mm. Jangaon received 431.3 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 223.3 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 93.0 mm. Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri received 312.0 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 170.3 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 83.0 mm.

Medchal-Malkajgiri received 357.4 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 177.9 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 101.0 mm. Hyderabad received 272.1 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 161.7 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 68.0 mm. Rangareddy received 304.5 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 152.5 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 100.0 mm. Vikarabad received 325.2 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 185.8 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 75.0 mm. Mahabubnagar received 296.9 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 146.4 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 103.0 mm.

Jogulamba Gadwal received 153.6 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 108.6 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 41.0 mm. Wanaparthy received 232.2 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 130.5 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 78.0 mm. Nagarkurnool received 253.4 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 132.9 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 91.0 mm. Nalgonda received 277.9 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 144.5 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 92.0 mm. Suryapet received 328.5 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 168.9 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 94.0 mm. Khammam received 387.8 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 214.8 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 81.0 mm.

Mulugu received 876.3 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 327.5 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 168.0 mm. Narayanpet received 225.0 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 127.0 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 77.0 mm. Overall the State received 524.9 mm rainfall than the normal rainfall it could have receive as 226.6 mm and the deviation between the actual and normal rainfall is 132.0 mm.



Nizamabad district witnessed the highest deviation i.e., 205 percent as it received 877 mm of rainfall as compared to the normal rainfall of 287.9 mm.

Except for Jogulamba Gadwal district, all other districts received 'large excess' rainfall during the period. Jogulamba Gadwal also saw a deviation of 41 percent from the normal rainfall.

The TSDPS forecasted that light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places in Telangana till July 21. It also forecasted that the maximum and minimum temperatures in the state will be in the range of 30-33 degrees Celsius and 20-23 degrees Celsius.

In the GHMC area too, light to moderate rainfall is expected till July 17. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 29-31 degrees Celsius and 20-22 degrees Celsius.