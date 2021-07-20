Weather report: Hyderabad to witness light to moderate showers on Tuesday

Hyderabad Weather report: On Monday, Hyderabad had witnessed light showers at several places during the night. Many areas in GHMC experienced light showers. Asifnagar, recorded the highest rainfall of 9.3 mm, then followed by the area surrounded by the Central University, near South Complex recorded 9 mm rainfall. Areas like Nampally, Saidabad, Khairatabad, Serilingampally and Shaikpet also witnessed light showers.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Hyderabad, city will witness light to moderate showers on Tuesday. For the next three days, the city is expected to be in the range of a maximum of 31 to 33 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperatures to be between 21 to 23 degrees Celsius. This monsoon season Hyderabad has received 357.7 mm rainfall, from June 1 to July 19.

On Monday many other districts of Telangana, including Vikarabad, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Khammam and Mulugu received light to moderate rainfall.