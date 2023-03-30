Hyderabad: Toll tax hike raises motorists' hackles

Hyderabad: Motorists travelling through National Highways and ORR in Hyderabad said they were angry about the indiscriminate increase in toll fees announced by the NHAI. The residents of the area complained that they were forced to pay around Rs 160 just for entering and exiting their homes. Residents' welfare associations (RWAs) also vented on social media site Twitter, accusing the government of inaction and lack of concern towards the common man. Moreover, the cab drivers said, "No promised amenities have come up in all the stretches maintained by NHAI," said Shaik Salauddin, a Taxi drivers' union leader.

The National Highways Authority of India has hiked the charges at all the 29 toll plazas across the State. As per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, the fee rates are to be revised every year with effect from 1st April.