Hyderabad: TPCC will organise 'Chalo RDS' today

Hyderabad: The TPCC will organise "Chalo RDS" (Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme) on June 24 against the alleged illegal construction of the project by the Andhra Pradesh Government. AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar said a 1,000-member party team will participate in the dharna demanding the Telangana government to stop AP from constructing the project.

The Congress leader said that the Gadwal-Jogulamba district would be deprived of water once the RDS right canal was completed. The Alampur Assembly segment in the district would be the worst hit. He lambasted Excise and Prohibition Minister K Srinivas Goud and Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy for maintaining silence on the project which is detrimental to the drought-hit district.