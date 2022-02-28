Hyderabad: TPHDA seeks PG MD/MS seats to in-service doctors of NIMS

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Health Doctors Association (TPHDA) on behalf of all in-service doctors wrote a letter to the State Principal Secretary of Health, Medical and Family Welfare requesting to allocate PG MD/MS seats to the in-service doctors of Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in round two counseling from the academic year 2021 to 2022.

In the letter, State President Dr Kathi Janardhan said, "the State government issued GO 155 on November 18, 2021 with the provision of 20 percent clinical and 30 percent pre and para clinical PG (MD/MS/Diploma) seats to in-service doctors only in government medical colleges. Then TPHDA represented the State Health Minister and concerned officials on November 19 and requested the amendment of GO 155 to include 20 percent clinical and 30 percent pre and para clinical PG (MD/MS/Diploma) seats to in-service doctors in both government and private medical colleges."

Dr Kathi further said, NIMS PG MD/MS seats are not allocated to in-service doctors though the institute comes under Telangana Private Medical Colleges. In-service doctors lost 2 to 3 MD/MS seats in the round 1 counseling. Giving an example of the Andhra Pradesh government allocated Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) PG MD/MS seats to in-service doctors as per the in-service quota GO. Dr Kathi said, SVIMS is an autonomous institute of Andhra Pradesh, likewise NIMS is an autonomous institute in Telangana.

He requested the Secretary to allocate NIMS PG MD/MS seats to in-service doctors in round 2 counseling from the year 2021 to 2022.