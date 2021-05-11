Hyderabad: Track your abnormal senses for good health says Covid survivor Manish Vanjari

Hyderabad: There's always something positive that comes out of a dark time, and my Covid Journey has surely served as a reminder for me as to how blessed I am. We should do good deeds and be grateful to all those who bless us rather than be greedy and worry as to here we should be tomorrow, says Manish Vanjari, a businessman by profession.

Covid has taught him to become more philosophical. He says his covid symptoms with fever and a mild cold/cough and he lost sense of taste and smell. "They way I have managed to track loss of my senses helped me recover soon," he said.

Explaining the way of tracking his senses, Manish said, " I have observed tastelessness and it was there for over 8-9 days and It began with a slight loss- gradually increasing into a 100 per cent loss by the middle of my quarantine period and then a gradual return to normal taste and smell by the 14th day.

With proper nutrition intake for a week, I have tested negative. I urge people to always track everything which is abnormal and mostly regarding senses of the body," he added.

He said, "What surprised me the most was, how we take our senses for granted. Not being able to feel the taste what you eat- was miserable, so much so that you lose the WILL to eat anything at all.

And on the flipside- as soon as I regained both these senses- I went ballistic eating my favourite food because I found the joy of being able to taste and smell my food again."

"While I'm grateful that I got both these senses back within my quarantine period- I've heard cases where it has taken people months to regain taste/smell after Covid.

I honestly didn't see the worst of this disease but that is just one of the blessings I have in my life. So here is a reminder- to each one of you and to me, to never forget- that if you're breathing, you're healthy and there is a need to track your health all the time," he added.