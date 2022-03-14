Hyderabad: Traders at Numaish stare at steep losses

Hyderabad: Hyderabad's favourite annual fair 'Numaish' is back after a gap of one year. Although it is attracting huge visitor footfall, traders, especially those dealing in cloth from north India appear to be disappointed. They say people are thronging Numaish but are not evincing interest to shop.



The annual All-India Industrial Exhibition which used to be held in January was suspended in view of the surge in Covid cases. The much-awaited fair was re-launched from February 25 on a positive note with thousands of visitors. Since it was re-opened families have been flocking the venue in Nampally.

However, traders at the fair say that they have been incurring losses as stocks are yet to be disposed of. Visitors of Numaish seem reluctant to buy goods at the fair. For the last few years, traders, specially from the north India like Lucknow, Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi and other States, have been hit hard by the falling sales. Despite the large number of visitors, like previous years, traders at stalls can be seen anxiously waiting for customers. This year, say traders, they pinned hope for good business as there was no exhibition for the last one year. But still they are incurring losses due to lack of sales. "With 15 days of exhibition, traders are not able to do business, as only 20-25 per cent business transacted. If this trend continues traders will suffer huge losses and may go back with their stocks," said Ansar Ahmed, the owner of Lucknow fabric stall.

While there are various reasons for low trading, price increase of various items is one of the discouraging factors. "We do not even make profit from business. As we have been suffering for the last one month in incurring expenses, including travelling, transportation and stall charges. Traders must earn some profit, but customers are not showing interest in shopping at stalls," said a trader who wished not to be named.

A Kashmiri stall owner, Zubair Ahmed Khan, said for the last 15 years he had been setting up the Kashmiri dress stall in Numaish. Earlier, he used to procure stocks twice or thrice. But for the last few years, it has been limited to one-time procurement. In this 15-day of exhibition more than half of stock remains packed.

The traders say they have to pay salaries to the staff and people who were brought by them in addition to expenses incurred for their board and lodging.

"Traders are already in loss due to the sudden suspension of the exhibition and spending extra amount in travelling and transportation which have left a hole in pocket. Customers are not willing to spend in shopping," said Ashfaq Ansari of UP who sells Lucknow dresses at the exhibition.