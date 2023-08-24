Live
Hyderabad: Traders celebrate as India scripts history
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Kirana Merchants and Telangana Mali Yuva Sangam celebrated the success of Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing. They had made arrangements for the special screening.
Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association general secretary AvinashDevda congratulated all the scientists of ISRO (ISRO), the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all who were directly and indirectly associated with this mission and all the Indians for the successful landing of Chandrayaan on the moon. He also said that today's India was attaining new heights in the world level, the credit for this goes to the successful leadership of the country.
On this occasion, President of the organisation DamodardasVijayvargi, Co-Minister Manish Bhati, Intercom Director Rajesh Panwar, BaldevramBhati, MukundlalDoba, MeghrajBhati, Govind Attal, Amit Ladda, Ramesh Solanki, PukhrajKachhwaha, Anil Deora, RamkishoreKachhwaha, Laxman Singh Panwar, Shiva Parihar, HukmichandBhati, Kailash Kachhwaha, AmarchandBhati, RadheshyamBhati, Rambilas Sharma, Vasu Sankla, Govind Panwar, SurajmalKankani, Anand Deora, Rajesh Solanki, Ajay Parihar and other businessmen were present.