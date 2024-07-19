Hyderabad: Traffic cops conducts awareness programme in govt school

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police conducted a traffic awareness programme at Government High School Risala Bazar, Bollaram on Thursday. The traffic police officials, led by ACP Traffic Training Institute, Begumpet, and G Shankar Raju, apprised and interacted with the students about road safety and traffic rules. Senior police officials explained the students about the precautions to be taken while crossing the road, walking on the road, and using pedestrian signals.

The students were also informed about the ill effects of triple riding, driving without a license, and following traffic signals, among other traffic rules. Over 250 students, teachers, and other staff participated in the awareness programme. Speaking on the occasion, the officer said that children should be made aware of traffic rules from childhood, and that road safety and rules should also be included in their curriculum.

He said that while crossing the road, one should cross the road only at the zebra line and use the footpaths. He also emphasised the need to wear a helmet, even for the pillion rider. The officer informed the school management regarding the auto-rickshaw carrying more than five students and asked them to keep a vigil on such autos and file a complaint with the police.