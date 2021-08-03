Hyderabad: Traffic cop's gesture wins laurels

Hyderabad: In a goodwill gesture, a traffic policeman Suvarna Raju, deployed at Tolichowki police station, earned laurels from the department's top brass for handing over a woman's lost bag containing a gold ring of 10 grams, Rs 5,000 and a smart phone worth Rs 25,000.

According to the police, the owner of the bag, Gungun of Puranapul, was traveling from Tolichowki when she lost it while riding bike. She realised the bag was missing after travelling for some distance. She dialed her own number. Fortunately, as the bag was with Raju, he answered. He informed her that the bag was with him. He told her to travel to Moghal-ka-Nala, where he handed it over after verification.

The top brass appreciated his efforts and said the department would reward him for honesty and integrity.