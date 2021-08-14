Hyderabad: Traffic curbs for Independence Day fete at Golkonda

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar notified traffic restrictions to facilitate proper regulation in connection with the Independence Day-2021 celebrations at Rani Mahal Lawns, Golconda Fort, on August 15 at 10 am.

The road from Ramdevguda to the fort will be closed for general vehicular traffic from 7 am to noon. Entry from Ramdevguda to the fort will be used for A, B & C car pass holders, who are invited to attend the celebrations, including flag-hosting ceremony from 7.30 am to 11 am. All invitees with A, B & C car passes from Secunderabad, Banjara Hills, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam side are to come via Rethi Bowli and Nanal Nagar Junctions and take left turn towards Balika Bhavan, Langar House flyover, Tippu Khan Bridge, Ramdevguda junction, right turn at Makai Darwaza and Golconda Fort gate for alighting.

After alighting "A" pass holders should park their vehicles on the main road in front of the fort main gate i.e. towards Fateh Darwaza Road, "B" pass holder should park at Golconda bus stop, and "C" pass holders should park at football/boys grounds by taking right turn near the bus stop.

All invitees with "D" passes are to come to the fort via Shaikpet Nala and Tolichowki, Seven Tombs side Banjara Darwaza to alight at Priyadarshini School, Golconda, and park inside the school.

The "E" pass holders coming from Seven Tombs, Banjara Darwaza, inside traffic signal to take immediate left turn to Owaisi ground, whereas those coming from Langar Houz under fly over via Fathe Darwaza should take right turn at Bada Bazaar, towards GHMC Island and Owaisi Ground and park their vehicles at Owaisi /GHMC playground.

Vehicles with "F" passes i.e. general public coming to the venue are to come via: under the Langer House flyover, take u turn and left turn towards Fateh Darwaza and park at HUDA park.

General public coming from Shaikpet and Tolichowki can park their vehicles inside the Seven Tombs. They can board free RTC buses provided at both places to reach the function venue and return also.

Once the function is over, vehicles with A, B & C passes will retreat/exit through Makai Darwaza, Ramdevguda and Langar House. The vehicles with "D" passes will retreat/exit via: Banjara Darwaza, Seven Tombs. Those with "E" passes will retreat/exit via: Bada Bazaar, Fathe Darwaza or Banjara Darwaza and Seven Tombs. Those with "F" passes should retreat/exit from their respective parking places only.

All the invitees are requested to invariably display their car passes prominently on the left side of wind screen of their vehicles for easy identification. On completion of the ID celebrations, including flag hoisting, the general public coming from Seven Tombs towards the fort will be diverted from Golf Club, Jamali Darwaza to facilitate easy passage of invitees from Banjara Darwaza. The general public coming from Langar House flyover will be diverted at Bada Bazaar Junction towards GHMC Island to facilitate the easy passage of invitees.

At Secunderabad Parade Grounds Traffic will be diverted at Tivoli Junction towards Brooke Bond and NCC Junction and traffic coming from Tivoli towards Plaza will be restricted from 8 to 10 am.