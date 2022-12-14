Hyderabad: Traffic diversion at Kothaguda Junction from today

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Commissionerate announced traffic diversion from December 14 to December 28 as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be taking up road works at Kothaguda Junction under the limits of Gachibowli Traffic Police station.

The entry of vehicular traffic will be restricted from Cyber towers towards Kothaguda junction via CII junction. Traffic coming from Cyber towers towards Kothaguda will be diverted at Metal Charminar Junction (Hitex)-right turn- Khanamet Junction-left turn- Aparna Heights- left turn- Kondapur Junction and Kothaguda Junction.

Traffic coming from CII junction towardsKothaguda, AMB mall, Masjidbanda and Gachibowli will be diverted at Ramalayam Temple- White fields roads - U-turn- Botanical Garden and Kothaguda Junction.

Heavy Vehicles such as RMCs, Tippers, Water Tankers, RTC Buses and DCMs are restricted from Cyber towers towards Kothaguda via Ramalayam Temple. Public is requested to cooperate with the work-executing agency and the traffic police for smooth functioning of the work.