Hyderabad: Traffic diversion on Friday for Telangana Formation Day

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police has issued a traffic advisory for the upcoming Telangana Formation Day celebrations on Friday. Anticipating a moderate increase in vehicular movement due to the event, the police have outlined certain traffic diversions to minimise inconvenience to the general public.

During the celebrations, traffic will not be allowed between VV Statue, Necklace Rotary, NTR Marg, and Telugu Thalli Junction, and vice versa. Motorists traveling from Khairtabad, Punjagutta, and Somajiguda, intending to go towards Necklace Rotary, will be diverted at VV Statue towards Shadan-Nirankari. Additionally, during VVIP movement, traffic coming from Shadan Nirankari and Somajiguda will be temporarily halted.

Motorists coming from Nirankari and Chintalbasthi, planning to go towards Necklace Rotary, will not be permitted to use the Khairtabad flyover. Similarly, those traveling from Iqbal Minar Junction and intending to go towards Tank Bund-Ranigunj and Liberty will be redirected away from Telugu Thalli Junction, Ambedkar Statue, and Tank Bund, and directed to take the Telugu Talli flyover towards Katta Maisamma Junction and Lower Tank Bund.

Commuters traveling from Tank Bund and Telugu Thalli, who wish to go towards NTR Marg, will also be diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction. Similarly, traffic from BRKR Bhavan towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and will be redirected at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction.

Furthermore, traffic coming from Bada Ganesh lane towards Imax/Necklace Rotary and Mint lane will be diverted at Bada Ganesh towards Rajdoot lane. Conversely, traffic from Mint lane towards Bada Ganesh will not be allowed and will be diverted at the entrance of Mint lane towards Telugu Talli flyover.

As part of the celebrations, NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road, and Lumbini Park will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Telangana Formation Day celebrations at the Secretariat.

Regarding specific routes, traffic from Punjagutta, Somajiguda, Ayodhya, and Ravindra Bharathi will be temporarily halted at various points. Motorists coming from BJR Statue/Nampalli side intending to go towards Ravindra Bharathi/PCR Junction will also experience temporary delays at AR Petrol Pump. Traffic from Basheerbagh towards PCR will likewise be stopped temporarily.

Additionally, RTC buses traveling from Afzalgunj towards Secunderabad are advised to avoid the Tank Bund Road and take the Telugu Talli Flyover, Katta Maisamma, Lower Tank Bund, DBR Mills, and Kavadiguda as alternate routes.

Junctions that should be avoided include VV Statue (Khairtabad) Junction, Old Saifabad PS Junction, Ravindra Bharathi Junction, Mint Compound Road, Telugu Thalli Junction, Necklace Rotary, Nallagutta Junction, Katta Maisamma (Lower Tank Bund), Tank Bund, and Liberty.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have requested citizens to stay updated on traffic information through their social media platforms, such as the Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page (@Hyderabad Traffic Police) and Twitter handle (@HYDP). In case of any emergencies during travel, the traffic helpline number 9010203626 is available for assistance.

The police urge citizens to take note of the traffic diversions, plan their routes accordingly, and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police during the Telangana Formation Day celebrations.