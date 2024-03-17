Hyderabad: Traffic diversions in view of PM’s two-day visit

Hyderabad: In wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2-day visit to the city on March 17 and 18, the city Traffic Police have issued advisory to commuters taking Begumpet and Raj Bhavan roads.

The traffic will be stopped or diverted in several areas from 7.40 pm to 8.10 pm on Sunday (March 17), for security reasons. The PM will arrive at Begumpet Airport and will proceed to Raj Bhavan. The traffic will be stopped for a while or diverted enroute at Rasoolpura, PNT Junction, Begumpet, Green Lands, Monappa Junction, Rajbhavan MMTS Jn, Metro Residency Lane and VV Statue junction.

On Monday (March 18) between 9.50 a.m and 10.20 a.m, the Prime Minister will proceed to Begumpet Airport. Due to the movement of VIP, the traffic will be stopped for a while or diverted enroute VV Statue junction, Metro Residency Lane, MMTS Rajbhavan, Panjagutta, Greenlands, HPS Out Gate, Begumpet Flyover and PNT Flyover.