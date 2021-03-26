Hyderabad: Traffic jams testing public patience on busy stretch

Tolichowki: One of the busiest stretches in the city connecting Mehdipatnam to Tolichowki has been witnessing traffic snarls especially during the peak hours. The road is said to be 3 km long.

One of the major reasons are the street vendors from Mehdipatnam to Shaikpet. Apart from encroaching footpaths they are also seen standing on roads hindering the free flow of traffic.

Even though the situations is turning worse, the proposal of a full-fledged 110 feet road development in Tolichowki by the Town Planning Department of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) - Khairatabad Circle is still pending with the authorities for budget allocation.

A resident of Golconda Qila, who is a regular commuter from Abids to Tolichowki, Mohammed Kareem, said, "Though the stretch from Mehdipatnam to Tolichowki shouldn't take more than 10- 15 minutes, It takes me more than half an hour to cross because of narrow roads, vehicles parked on roads and vendors."

Other two major reasons are Mehdipatnam bus stop which operators number of buses and sharing autos. "At times, even standing on the bus bay seems scary as the buses are stopped very rashly and the shrieking auto drivers increases traffic," said Sneha Shetty, Intermediate student from St Anns Junior College.

Despite immense difficulties for the public, the proposed road developing projects in the master plan 2031 by the civic authorities still await nod.

An official from GHMC Town Planning Department said that works on a 50 feet road under the Tolichowki flyover to Jubilee Hills Rd No 86 and 60 feet on the other side of the stretch are underway. He also claimed that the town planning wing had taken strict action against footpath encroachers and shop owners, who occupy parking facility and footpaths.

Further, the official asserted that traffic congestion in Tolichowki was due to the street vendors. "Street Vendors Corporation has already provided identity cards to the street vendors and urged them not to keep their pushcarts on the road, and further directed them to follow rules but they remain deaf to everything," fumed the official.

Another resident of Tolichowki, Faisal Younus, a medical student, said that the famous food hubs, street food joints and restaurants lack parking facility, as a result of which customers park vehicles on-road or on footpaths resulting in heavy traffic.