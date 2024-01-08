Hyderabad: Traffic police & docs hold awareness programme for two-wheeler riders

Hyderabad: An awareness programme was organised at KBR Park in Hyderabad on Sunday with the aim of preventing millions of deaths and disabilities due riding two wheelers without wearing a helmet.

As part of this, the traffic police and doctors explained the losses to individuals, families and the country due to not wearing a helmet and many benefits of wearing a helmet. Under the supervision of Renowned Neurosurgeon DrPratap Kumar, Telangana Neurosciences Society and led by PriyanshuNandigama, a class 11 student studying at Aga Khan Academy. DCP traffic, Subba Rayudu stated that deaths due to road accidents are high in our country and two-wheeler riders are the most likely to die due to them.

ACP Cyberabad, Mattaiah said that helmets must be worn by two-wheeler riders as well as the Pillion Riders. Pediatrician Dr Srikanth said due to road accidents, the youth, who are the backbone of the country's development, losing their precious lives and also explained about the economic losses to our country due to these premature but preventable deaths. Priyanshu, who led the program, said using poor quality helmet is more dangerous than not using one.