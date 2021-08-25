Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions on Sundays at Tank Bund as visitor footfalls swell

Hyderabad: With beautification works of Tank Bund taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) attracting people and the place turning into a city's favourite evening spot,the Hyderabad City Police, for the convenience of visitors, is soon going to impose traffic curbs on Tank Bund.

On Tuesday, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao has asked the Hyderabad City Police to consider and plan traffic curbs during evening hours every Sunday on the iconic Tank Bund, the most popular hangout spot in the city.

According to sources, the traffic police department is going to restrict traffic movement on Sunday evening between 5 to 8 pm at the Tank Bund so that citizens can enjoy the beautiful facility provided by the State government.

Usually, the spot is witnessing families, individuals, and a large number of visitors on weekends. The visitors are struggling to cross the road and it is becoming a nightmare for pedestrians.

The police department is planning to close the road from both sides from Adarsh Nagar to Rani Gunj and will be diverted towards Necklace road now known as PVNR Marg.

Tank Bund has been one of the oldest hangout places in the city for people from all walks of life. Considering its strategic location and natural beauty, the Tank Bund road makes up for the most important and safe urban zone for families to spend their leisure time.

The HMDA had taken up beautification works at a cost of Rs 38 crore on either side of the Tank Bund road to elevate its look and create facilities for the citizens.

As a part of the works, HMDA has laid flamed granite on the footpaths and has installed specially-designed cast iron railing, grills, and aligned designer lamp posts to bring more glory to the historic Tank Bund.

The security arrangements are also put in place with the stretch now under 24×7 vigilance through CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations to deter criminals who might try to take advantage of evening crowds at the spot.